Can a US-led coalition secure the Red Sea shipping lane?
Houthi rebels have attacked several vessels in one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.
The ripple effect of Israel’s war on Gaza is causing a maritime crisis in the Red Sea – one that may have major implications for the global economy and trade.
Yemen’s Houthi rebel group has been carrying out attacks on commercial vessels. The Iran-backed group says it is targeting ships linked to Israel in protest against its assault on Gaza.
As a result, several large shipping firms have suspended operations in the strategically important waterway.
The United States has announced a multinational task force to respond to the attacks.
But how effective will it be? And what impact will the disruptions have on the global economy?
Presenter: Cyril Vanier
Guests:
Thomas Juneau – non-resident fellow at the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies
James Moran – former European Union ambassador to Egypt, Jordan and Yemen
Stavros Karamperidis – lecturer in maritime economics at the University of Plymouth