Why has David Cameron returned to front-line politics in the UK?
Former British prime minister becomes foreign secretary in political shock.
Former Prime Minister David Cameron is back in front-line British politics, making a shock return as foreign minister in Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government.
The move comes after Sunak sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman after she wrote an article that accused the police of bias towards left-wing protesters.
So what does this mean for UK policy – at home and abroad?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Alex Deane – conservative commentator and a former Conservative Party aide
Lesley Riddoch – award-winning journalist, former radio and TV news presenter, and Scottish independence activist
Tim Bale – professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London and former deputy director of UK in a Changing Europe