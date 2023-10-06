Has Bashar al-Assad really won the war in Syria?

Government blames armed groups for attack on military academy in Homs.

The Syrian government has declared three days of mourning after an attack on a military academy in the western city of Homs.

Damascus blames armed groups, backed by international parties, for the drone attack targeting a graduation ceremony.

Immediately after the attack, the military bombed opposition-held Idlib in northern Syria.

President Bashar al-Assad says his country is no longer at war.

But with attacks like these, who is calling the shots in Syria?

And what role do foreign parties play on the ground?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Alexey Khlebnikov – Middle East specialist at the Russian International Affairs Council

Omer Ozkizilcik – Foreign policy and security analyst

Joshua Landis – Director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma