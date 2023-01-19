Why has Germany prevented supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine?
Why are tanks seen as so crucial in the war?
The Ukraine War is nearing its second year – it’s been a return to conventional warfare in Europe which would have been unimaginable only 12 months ago.
While the death toll mounts, the supply of weapons to Ukraine has become something of an international political battle in itself. Germany has come under intense pressure to change its position and allow the supply of its most modern Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Arthur Denaro – Retired British army major general
Domitilla Sagramoso – Senior lecturer in security and development at King’s College London
Ben Aris – Founder and editor-in-chief of BNE IntelliNews in Berlin
