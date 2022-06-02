Can a country stay neutral in the face of war?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers debate in countries that have taken a neutral stance in conflicts.

Many countries have decided to avoid taking sides in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Thirty-five nations abstained from voting on a UN resolution condemning the conflict.

However, the concept of neutrality is being questioned.

The invasion led the formerly neutral countries Finland and Sweden to apply to join the NATO military alliance.

India is officially not aligned with either Russia or Ukraine, but has faced criticism for doubling its imports of Russian oil.

Even Switzerland, known worldwide for its neutrality, is debating its meaning.

The government followed much of the West by imposing sanctions and freezing Russian assets.

The Swiss president said neutrality does not mean being indifferent to aggression.

So, what does being neutral mean in today’s world?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Mark Farha – Author and adjunct professor of sociology at the University of Zurich

Happymon Jacob – Associate professor of diplomacy at Jawaharlal Nehru University and founder of the Council for Strategic and Defense Research

Glenn Diesen – Professor of international relations at the University of South-Eastern Norway