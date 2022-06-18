Will Ukraine join the European Union?

“Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective.” That is according to leaders of the European Union.

The executive arm of the 27-member bloc is recommending “candidate status” for Ukraine, along with Moldova.

Russia’s invasion has made the issue ever more urgent. However, all EU members must approve the candidacy.

If membership talks go ahead, it could take years to finalise, and Ukraine will have to commit to reforming its economy, judicial system, and accepting the common European currency.

So will Kyiv be able to overcome these challenges?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Olexander Scherba – Former Ukrainian ambassador to Austria

Alena Kudzko – Director, GLOBSEC Policy Institute

Pieter Cleppe – Editor at BrusselsReport.EU, a website dedicated to European Union policy