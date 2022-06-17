Will new evidence force Israel to act on Abu Akleh’s killing?
Al Jazeera obtains photo of bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist.
Al Jazeera has uncovered more evidence that a special Israeli military unit shot dead its journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
This network has obtained an exclusive photo of the bullet that killed the Palestinian-American journalist in the Occupied West Bank last month.
Experts say the bullet is a type used by Israeli soldiers, and is designed to pierce body armour.
Other investigations suggest that Abu Akleh was deliberately targeted while doing her job as a journalist.
But will the mounting evidence force Israel into action?
And who can conduct a transparent and independent investigation?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Ori Givati – Advocacy Director, Breaking the Silence.
Sawsan Zaher – Human Rights Lawyer and Board member, B’Tselem.
Ahmad Abuznaid – Executive Director, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.