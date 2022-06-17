Will new evidence force Israel to act on Abu Akleh’s killing?

Al Jazeera obtains photo of bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist.

Al Jazeera has uncovered more evidence that a special Israeli military unit shot dead its journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

This network has obtained an exclusive photo of the bullet that killed the Palestinian-American journalist in the Occupied West Bank last month.

Experts say the bullet is a type used by Israeli soldiers, and is designed to pierce body armour.

Other investigations suggest that Abu Akleh was deliberately targeted while doing her job as a journalist.

But will the mounting evidence force Israel into action?

And who can conduct a transparent and independent investigation?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Ori Givati – Advocacy Director, Breaking the Silence.

Sawsan Zaher – Human Rights Lawyer and Board member, B’Tselem.

Ahmad Abuznaid – Executive Director, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.