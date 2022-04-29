Why is the world losing its forests?

Despite efforts to stop deforestation, the world is still losing its trees at an alarming rate.

A report by Global Forest Watch says the earth lost a staggering 11.1 million hectares (27.4 million acres) of forest last year.

Wildfires fanned by global warming, and human activity like logging and farming, are causing our forests to shrink ever further.

The losses include nearly 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres) of tropical rainforest – an area that is critical to capturing carbon dioxide.

The rate of tropical deforestation last year was equivalent to 10 football pitches every minute.

These losses have occurred despite a pledge by more than 100 countries to end and reverse deforestation by the year 2030.

So, what can stop deforestation?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Frances Seymour – Distinguished senior fellow at the World Resources Institute

Wessel Van Eeden – Global communications director at Justdiggit, an organisation working to restore trees and landscapes in Africa

Michael Jacobs – Professor of political economy at the University of Sheffield