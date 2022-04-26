What will Twitter’s future look like under Elon Musk?

The billionaire entrepreneur and founder of Space X has finally managed to take control of the platform.

Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter its digital town square.

These are the words of the world’s richest man – and now the owner of that town square.

Elon Musk sealed the deal for $44bn.

Twitter’s board unanimously agreed to sell to the man promising to promote free speech and transparency.

But will he keep that promise?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Quinn McKew – Executive director at Article 19

Ramesh Srinivasan – Professor of information studies at the University of California, Los Angeles

Charles Arthur – Journalist specialising in technology and social media