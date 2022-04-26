What will Twitter’s future look like under Elon Musk?
The billionaire entrepreneur and founder of Space X has finally managed to take control of the platform.
Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter its digital town square.
These are the words of the world’s richest man – and now the owner of that town square.
Elon Musk sealed the deal for $44bn.
Twitter’s board unanimously agreed to sell to the man promising to promote free speech and transparency.
But will he keep that promise?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests:
Quinn McKew – Executive director at Article 19
Ramesh Srinivasan – Professor of information studies at the University of California, Los Angeles
Charles Arthur – Journalist specialising in technology and social media
