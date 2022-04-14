Will the war in Ukraine worsen global food shortages?

The UN is warning of a ‘perfect storm’ of crises for developing countries as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended the flow of food, fuel and money around the world.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended the flow of food, fuel and money around the world.

The UN warns the conflict’s cascading effects could affect nearly 1.7 billion people.

That’s because Russia and Ukraine are major food and energy suppliers.

They grow much of the wheat, barley, maize and sunflower oil that developing nations depend on.

Food prices are up 34 percent compared with last year, the highest levels ever recorded by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

Crude oil prices have risen 60 percent compared with last year, and fertiliser prices have doubled.

So, what are the solutions to limit the effect on the world’s most vulnerable people?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Abdolreza Abbassian – Senior Food Market Analyst and former Head Senior Economist, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

Parvin Ngala – Regional Director for Oxfam International in Horn, East & Central Africa

Chris Weafer – Chief Executive Office of Macro Advisory, a strategic consultancy focused on Russia and Eurasia