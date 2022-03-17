Should Ukraine declare its neutrality as a way to stop the war?

Some experts believe that Ukraine remaining neutral and out of NATO could help to stop Russia’s war.

It has been three weeks since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

As the destruction worsens, the warring sides are discussing a ceasefire – but both sides are warning of significant differences.

One possibility is for Ukraine to declare its neutrality, like Sweden or Austria.

And to renounce its ambitions to join NATO, as well as promising not to host foreign military bases or weapons.

Will the Ukrainians surrender to the pressure from Moscow?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Peter Zalmayev – Executive director, Eurasia Democracy Initiative

Pavel Felgenhauer – Defence and military analyst, Novaya Gazeta newspaper

Andreas Umland – Research fellow, Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies