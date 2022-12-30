What are the intentions of Israel’s new cabinet?

Benjamin Netanyahu is back in power with the most hardline government in the country’s history.

After two months of political wrangling, Israel’s most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s history has been sworn in.

The coalition is led by Benjamin Netanyahu, who returns as prime minister for a sixth term.

Most of the important ministerial posts have been filled by conservative-leaning or ultra-Orthodox politicians.

Netanyahu says national security will continue to be his top priority.

But what about peace with the Palestinians?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, deputy mayor of Jerusalem and a member of the Likud party.

Ofer Cassif, Israeli politician and member of the Hadash movement.

Mustafa Barghouti, secretary general of the Palestinian National Initiative and former Palestinian information minister.