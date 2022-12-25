Video Duration 25 minutes 00 seconds
How has hate speech in France led to violence?
Kurds have been attacked in Paris and their anger is growing.
Kurds in Paris are demanding answers following the killing of three members of their community on Friday.
Anti-racism groups and thousands of other people joined rallies in the capital that sometimes escalated into violence.
French police arrested a 69-year-old man in connection with the gun attack.
The protesters’ main concern is why the shooting has been declared a racially motivated incident, instead of a terror attack.
But who is to blame for the rise in prejudice against minorities?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Hamid Chriet – Columnist for L-Post
Kochar Walladbegi – Activist for Kurdish rights
Rim-Sarah Alouane – Researcher in Comparative Law at University Toulouse-Capitole
Published On 25 Dec 2022