How important is the relationship between Australia and China?

Trade partners mark 50 years of diplomatic ties with renewed efforts to improve relations.

China and Australia are marking half a century of diplomatic ties, but there has not been a lot to celebrate recently.

A rift that began in 2019 only deepened over the next three years.

Australia’s new government set about improving relations early on, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meeting President Xi Jinping at last month’s G20 summit in Bali.

Chinese trade sanctions remain in place, but foreign minister Penny Wong’s visit is the first by an Australian minister in three years.

It is the latest diplomatic offensive, indicating a thaw in relations is well under way.

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Tess Newton Cain – Project leader for the Pacific Hub at Griffith University

Henry Huiyao Wang – Founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization

Alicia Garcia Herrero – Chief economist for Asia Pacific at NATIXIS