Can a humanitarian disaster be averted in Somalia?

The UN is warning the nation is facing its worst drought in decades.

After years of unprecedented drought in Somalia, a famine is now expected to be declared within weeks.

The United Nations says more than a million people have been forced to leave their homes in search of food and assistance since January last year.

The UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, is calling on the international community to deliver aid immediately.

But is aid alone enough?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Adam Aw Hirsi – Somali minister of state for the environment and climate change

Martin Griffiths – United Nations undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator

Samira Gaid – Executive director, Hiraal Institute