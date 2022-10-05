What’s the fallout from the Libyan-Turkish energy deal?

The Turkish and Libyan governments have signed an agreement for energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Diplomatic tensions are rising once again in the eastern Mediterranean, sparked by a dispute about oil and gas rights.

Libya and Turkey have signed a preliminary deal on energy exploration, which sparked angry reactions from Greece, Cyprus and Egypt. Libya’s rival eastern-based parliament also rejected the deal.

What will this mean for regional stability?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Salah Al Bakkush – Political analyst and former senior adviser to the negotiating team of the High Council of State, an advisory body for Libya

George Tzogopoulos – Lecturer at Democritus University of Thrace

Matthew Bryza – Senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and former US ambassador to Azerbaijan