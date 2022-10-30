Can Imran Khan come back to power?

Pakistan’s former prime minister is leading a protest from Lahore to the capital demanding an early election.

Earlier this year Imran Khan lost a crucial no-confidence vote in parliament. It led to his resignation.

But since then he has held regular rallies as he ramps up pressure on the government to call an early election. Khan and his supporters are now marching on the capital, Islamabad.

They began their 380km (236 mile) walk from the eastern city of Lahore on Friday.

But does he have a chance to come back?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari – former minister in Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party

Shiraz Paracha – political affairs commentator

Javaid Rahman – journalist for The Nation newspaper