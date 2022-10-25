How have Myanmar’s ethnic conflicts evolved since the coup?

Myanmar army air raids kill dozens of civilians in latest attacks against ethnic rebel groups.

At least 60 people have been killed in a Myanmar military air raid on a celebration by one of the country’s most prominent ethnic rebel groups.

Those who were killed had been marking the anniversary of the foundation of the Kachin Independence Army’s political wing.

The raid was one of the biggest on a rebel group since the military coup in Myanmar last year.

Myanmar has suffered decades of conflict involving about 21 different minority groups.

Peace talks have stalled and some groups have joined forces to fight the military government.

So has the military intensified the fight in response?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Kyaw Win – Executive director, Burma Human Rights Network

Justine Chambers – Postdoctoral researcher, Danish Institute for International Studies

Christopher Gunness – Director, Myanmar Accountability Project