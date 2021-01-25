Live
25:45

From: Inside Story

Can Turkey and Greece resolve their maritime dispute?

The two countries have resumed talks over rights in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean.

25 Jan 2021
More episodes from
Inside Story

Will protests against President Putin gain momentum in Russia?

24:55
Olympic Rings are seen near the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics [AFP]

Should sporting events go ahead during the pandemic?

25:25
French President Emmanuel Macron meets historian Benjamin Stora for the delivery of the report on the memory of the colonisation and the Algerian war at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France [Christian Hartmann/Pool/Reuters]

Can France move on from colonial past in Algeria without apology?

25:30

Joe Biden moves to scrap many of Trump’s policies

26:00
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story

Will protests against President Putin gain momentum in Russia?

24:55
Olympic Rings are seen near the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics [AFP]

Should sporting events go ahead during the pandemic?

25:25
French President Emmanuel Macron meets historian Benjamin Stora for the delivery of the report on the memory of the colonisation and the Algerian war at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France [Christian Hartmann/Pool/Reuters]

Can France move on from colonial past in Algeria without apology?

25:30

Joe Biden moves to scrap many of Trump’s policies

26:00
Show more
More from Show Types

Egypt: Remembering the Arab Spring

Drug Trafficking, Politics and Power: The Lost Territories

Bulgarian Dream: German pensioners retiring abroad

Will protests against President Putin gain momentum in Russia?

Most Read

China’s Xi warns against ‘new Cold War’

China's President Xi Jinping urged unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic [World Economic Forum/AFP]

Two Virginia police officers suspended over role in Capitol riot

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather at the west entrance of the Capitol during a 'Stop the Steal' protest on January 6, 2021 [File: Stephanie Keith/Reuters]

Turkey, Saudi Arabia eye improved ties after Gulf crisis ends

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prior to their meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 23, 2017 [Presidency Press Service/Pool Photo via AP]

‘Counterproductive, dangerous’: Putin slams pro-Navalny protests

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with university students via a video conference call at a state residence in Zavidovo, Russia, on January 25, 2021 [Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters]