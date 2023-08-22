After a deadly campaign, can Ecuador’s election bring peace?
Ecuador’s elections were like nothing in its history. The assassination of a presidential hopeful left many asking if the increasing gang violence had passed the point of devolving into a narco-state. But every Ecuadorian is required to vote by law, and the result was a run-off that will be decided in October. Can Ecuador recover from this recent plague of violence by electing a new president, or is it too late?
In this episode:
- Lucia Newman (@lucianewman), Latin America editor, Al Jazeera
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Amy Walters and our host Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin and Zaina Badr fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera AlDosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us: