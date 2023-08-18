How will the 2023 Women’s World Cup change the game?

Spain and England will meet in the Women’s World Cup final, but new stars from around the globe are changing the game.

The Women’s World Cup final is this Sunday with England and Spain facing off for the trophy. The month-long competition has seen the end of several storied careers, but it has also introduced the world to emerging stars that could inspire a new generation of fans. With the growth of viewership and enthusiasm, the women’s game has reached another turning point. How will the end of WWC 2023 shape the future of women’s football?

In this episode:

Faye Carruthers (@FayeCarruthers), host of women’s football podcasts for The Guardian and talkSPORT

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Miranda Lin, David Enders and our host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook