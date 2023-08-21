How likely is military intervention in Niger?
The situation in Niger continues to simmer after its coup in July, but Niger’s fate is not only up to its new military leaders. Regional bloc ECOWAS held a summit in Ghana on Thursday and Friday to discuss next steps. Now, a majority of its member states are ready to take up arms, but ECOWAS is still pushing for a peaceful return to civilian rule. So, with potential peace or full-blown war hanging in the balance, what’s next for Niger?
