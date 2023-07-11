Podcast, The Take
Will drastic reforms save Nigeria’s economy – or cause more pain?

Yaouba Ahmadou with his workers
Yaouba Ahmadou, in white dress, a semi-wholesaler of Nigeria's contraband fuel speaks with his workers in Garoua, Cameroon [File: Desire Danga Essigue/Reuters]
When Bola Tinubu was elected as Nigeria’s president in May, many expected little would change. But from the first minutes of his inauguration speech, the 71-year-old has brought big changes to Africa’s largest economy. He says the moves, including scrapping a fuel subsidy, are needed to save the country from debt and poverty. But for average citizens already facing soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis, the reforms could add more pressure to their struggles.

