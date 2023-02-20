Peter Obi is disrupting Nigeria’s election. Can he win it?

Nigerian politics might be on the verge of total upheaval. As Africa’s largest democracy heads to the polls on February 25, a third presidential candidate is disrupting what has in recent years been a two-horse race. Peter Obi, of the tiny Labour Party, is leading most polls ahead of more established candidates Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress. But in a country where polling data is a new phenomenon, will he actually win?

