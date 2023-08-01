What’s driving the power struggle in Niger?

West African nations have imposed sanctions on Niger’s new military leaders following a coup to overthrow President Mohamed Bazoum last week. Coup leaders have warned against any foreign attempts to extract the democratically elected Bazoum, and they have accused former colonial ruler France of plotting a military intervention – which France denies. The allegations are the latest communications from the coup organisers who, in a televised statement, blamed insecurity, the economy and poor governance as reasons to depose the government. And now, concerns are growing of an escalation on the ground, which could have broader implications for peace and security in the region. So what is driving this power struggle in Niger and what happens next?

