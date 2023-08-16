Is the Georgia Trump indictment the biggest yet?

Election interference indictment in southeastern US state is the fourth criminal case against the former US president.

A grand jury in the state of Georgia has indicted former United States President Donald Trump and 18 others for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in the state. The 41 counts range from election fraud to racketeering, a charge usually reserved for organised crime. What’s behind this latest indictment, and what does it mean for Trump?

