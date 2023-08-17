Maui fires: Will more Hawaiian heritage be lost?

Death toll climbs after wildfires race through the island of Maui in Hawaii, destroying the historic town of Lahaina.

They’re the deadliest wildfires the United States has seen in more than a century. Cutting through the Hawaiian island of Maui, the fires started on August 8 and have killed more than 100 people. But with about 1,000 people still missing, the death toll is expected to rise. Among the destroyed areas is Lahaina, a historic town that served as the Kingdom of Hawaii’s capital in the 1800s. Wildfire experts and ecologists say factors related to climate change – high winds and drought – and other man-made changes to Hawaii’s landscape caused the fires. Such conditions could lead to similar disasters, so how will Hawaii protect its heritage for the future?

In this episode:

Kaniela Ing (@KanielaIng), national director of Green New Deal Network and co-founder of Our Hawaii

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Chloe K. Li and our host Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan and Zaina Badr fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera AlDosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook