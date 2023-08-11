At the Women’s World Cup, the playing field begins to level
What’s behind the growing play parity in women’s football, and how does pay parity make a difference?
Top 10 women’s football teams the USA, Canada, Germany and Brazil were all eliminated from the 2023 Women’s World Cup before the quarter-finals, and underdogs Jamaica and Morocco won big early on. In a landmark deal in February 2022, the US women’s team finally received pay parity after a years-long battle with the US Soccer Federation. In contrast, a Jamaican team member’s mother had to start a GoFundMe campaign for the Raggae Girlz to be able to prepare for this year’s World Cup. Now the big questions are: What’s behind these wins and losses, and does funding make a difference?
In this episode:
- Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_), senior contributor for CBC Sports
- Aziza Nait Sibaha (@AzizaNaitSibaha), TV presenter and journalist for France24
- Chinyelu Asher (@ChinyeluAsher), former Jamaican footballer
