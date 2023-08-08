After the quakes, will Turkey’s food and farming ever be the same?

It is harvest season in Turkey, six months after massive earthquakes hit southeastern Turkey. It is a major agricultural region, known as the Turkish Fertile Crescent. Now, seasons have passed, but the land and people remain deeply traumatised. Even efforts to clear away rubble and rebuild have created environmental concerns, leaving many survivors fearing not only the end of their farming and food traditions but also their communities’ futures.

In this episode:

Anna Maria Beylunioglu (@annabeylunioglu), food studies lecturer and chef

Aysegul Selisik (@aselisik), UN Food and Agriculture Organization assistant representative in Turkey

Gonca Tokyol (@goncatokyol), freelance journalist

