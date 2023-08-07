What’s behind the spike in fentanyl overdoses in Mexico?
Fentanyl use and overdose deaths have long plagued the United States, but now Mexico is seeing a spike in overdoses from this potent opioid, with communities along the border being hit particularly hard. While the Mexican government still denies opioid use is a problem, those who suffer from addiction are facing stigma and a lack of public health support. The big question is: What’s being done to tackle the issue in Mexico?
In this episode:
- Alicia Fabregas (@fabregasalicia), journalist based in Tijuana, Mexico
- Jaime Arredondo Sanchez Lira (@jaimeasl), research associate with Prevencasa
Episode credits:
