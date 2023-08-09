Podcast, The Take
How Israeli technology turns occupation into profit

A Heron TP, also known as the IAI Eitan, surveillance unmanned air vehicle (UAV) flies during an official inauguration ceremony at Tel Nof Air Force Base near Tel Aviv February 21, 2010 [Gil Cohen Magen/Reuters]
The Israeli military-industrial complex has turned the occupied Palestinian territory into a testing ground for advanced weaponry and surveillance technology, which it exports worldwide. From powerful tools like the Pegasus software, which was used to hack the phones of high-profile individuals such as Jeff Bezos and Jamal Khashoggi, to selling drones to the European Union to monitor people seeking to cross the Mediterranean, Israel’s technology has become a global leader in conflicts around the world.

  • Antony Loewenstein (@antloewenstein), author of The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World

