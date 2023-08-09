How Israeli technology turns occupation into profit

The Israeli military-industrial complex has turned the occupied Palestinian territory into a testing ground for advanced weaponry and surveillance technology, which it exports worldwide. From powerful tools like the Pegasus software, which was used to hack the phones of high-profile individuals such as Jeff Bezos and Jamal Khashoggi, to selling drones to the European Union to monitor people seeking to cross the Mediterranean, Israel’s technology has become a global leader in conflicts around the world.

In this episode:

Antony Loewenstein (@antloewenstein), author of The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin and Zaina Badr fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera AlDosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

