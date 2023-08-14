Podcast, The Take
What’s behind the Barbie mania in China?

A promotion for the movie "Barbie" is pictured on a giant screen outside a shopping mall in Beijing.
A promotion for the movie Barbie on a giant screen outside a shopping mall in Beijing on July 20, 2023 [Greg Baker/AFP]
Published On 14 Aug 2023

The Barbie movie has dominated the box office in China, in a year when many other United States movies have not performed well in the world’s second-largest film market. Barbie outperformed movies like Mission Impossible and the films from the Marvel franchise. It has been eagerly received for its message, raising a question of whether it flew under the radar of the country’s media censors.

So, what’s behind Barbie’s success in China?

In this episode: 

  • Yifan Yu (@YifanYuNews), tech reporter for Nikkei Asia
  • Marrian Zhou (@ZhouMarrian), US-China relations reporter for Nikkei Asia

Special thanks to Ben Li.

