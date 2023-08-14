What’s behind the Barbie mania in China?
The Barbie movie has dominated the box office in China, in a year when many other United States movies have not performed well in the world’s second-largest film market. Barbie outperformed movies like Mission Impossible and the films from the Marvel franchise. It has been eagerly received for its message, raising a question of whether it flew under the radar of the country’s media censors.
So, what’s behind Barbie’s success in China?
In this episode:
- Yifan Yu (@YifanYuNews), tech reporter for Nikkei Asia
- Marrian Zhou (@ZhouMarrian), US-China relations reporter for Nikkei Asia
