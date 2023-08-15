Who can replace Pakistan’s most popular politician?

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested for a second time, on a second charge, and is barred from running in the next elections. Khan has blamed a United States-led conspiracy for his fall from power, and a new report of a leaked diplomatic cable from the US news outlet The Intercept suggests the US Department of State did encourage Pakistani officials to move on from Khan. This political drama adds to Pakistan’s troubles as it faces growing economic and security challenges under an interim government and a meddling military establishment.

In this episode:

Abid Hussain (@AbidHussayn), Al Jazeera digital correspondent in Pakistan

Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain), national security reporter for The Intercept

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Miranda Lin and our host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera AlDosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook