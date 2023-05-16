What’s next for Imran Khan and Pakistan’s military?

Pakistan’s former prime minister has been released after an arrest last week — but what is the military’s role in it?

The last week has been a whirlwind in Pakistan. On May 9, former Prime Minister Imran Khan — one of the most popular leaders in the nation’s history — was arrested. The video of the arrest went viral, showing military forces barging into a courtroom where Khan was sitting. Khan has now been released on bail, but he has called for his supporters to protest across the country. So what exactly happened last week in Pakistan? And what does Imran Khan’s relationship with the military have to do with it?

