Coronavirus cases exceed 3 million, a third in US: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

The number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to more than three million, and at least 216,500 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 925,500 people have recovered.

France has unveiled plans, including the adoption of aggressive testing, for a gradual relaxation of its nationwide lockdown from May 11. Germany has already loosened some of its restrictions, but people are now being encouraged to stay at home amid concern the infection rate could be picking up again.

China accused US politicians of telling lies to distract from their own performance, shortly after US President Donald Trump renewed his verbal attacks on China.

Here are the latest updates:

Wednesday, April 29

02:00 GMT - China reports 22 new cases of coronavirus, no deaths

China's National Health Commission says the mainland had 22 new cases of coronavirus for April 28, all but one of them in people who had returned from overseas.

The total number of deaths remains unchanged at 4,633.

00:10 GMT - ICRC calls on Asian countries to include migrants in coronavirus response

The International Committee of the Red Cross says governments in the Asia Pacific must "systematically include" migrants, regardless of their legal status in their coronavirus response programmes, and take "all possible measures" to reduce the use of immigration detention.

"Governments in the region should do more for the migrants," said Christine Cipolla, ICRC regional director for Asia and the Pacific. "It is in their best interest. It saves lives. It protects society as a whole."

Migrants, including refugees, make up a large proportion of the population in several countries and play a crucial role in the economy, the ICRC statement noted.

23:30 GMT (Tuesday) - US considering coronavirus testing on some international flights

US President Donald Trump says the US is considering testing passengers on international flights for the coronavirus.

"We're looking at doing it on international flights coming out of areas that are heavily infected," Trump said at the White House." He added that the administration was already discussing the plan with airlines and it could be introduced "in the very near future".

The US has a third of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the world and the most deaths anywhere.

Read all the latest updates from yesterday (April 28) here.