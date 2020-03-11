COVID-19: In charts and maps

Breaking down the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has spread around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has a declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic as health authorities around the globe continue to scramble to contain the sickness, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year.

The virus, which causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19, has spread to at least 114 countries and territories on six continents, infecting more than 118,000 people and killing more than 4,200. The vast majority of infections and deaths have occurred in mainland China, where authorities placed a region of 60 million people under lockdown to contain the pathogen.

The unprecedented measures have slowed the number of infections in China, but new clusters of infections in South Korea, Italy, Iran, France and Germany are continuing to stoke international concern. Dr Bruce Aylward, head of a WHO-China joint mission, said China has "changed the course of this outbreak" and that the health emergency there has "plateaued and then come down faster than one would have expected".

However, he warned much of the world is "simply not ready" to match China's response.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus echoed that sentiment in declaring the outbreak a pandemic.

"We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction," he said.

The current outbreak

Italy, which has the largest number of reported cases outside China, on Tuesday locked down the entire country to prevent the spread of the virus. The European country has more than 10,000 cases and 631 deaths.

Concern is also growing about cases in South Korea, where at least 7,755 cases and 60 deaths have been reported. Iran has reported 8,042 cases with 291 deaths, with several government officials infected, and some dying, from the disease. The epicentre of the infection in Iran appears to be the city of Qom, which is home to many shrines significant to followers of Shia Islam.

At least 16 countries in the Middle East and North Africa have also reported cases as of March 11. Many of the reported cases were linked to people who had recently travelled to Iran.

On March 11, Qatar reported a spike of 238 cases, bringing the country total to 262, more than any other in the region other than Iran.

In early March, more cases were also reported throughout sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, although those regions remain the least hard hit.

How did the outbreak begin?

On December 31 last year, China notified WHO of several cases of an unusual pneumonia in Wuhan, a port city of 11 million people in the central Hubei province. Several of the infections were linked to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which was shut down the following day.

Chinese authorities ruled out a recurrence of the virus that causes the severe acute respiratory (SARS), an illness that originated in China and killed more than 770 people worldwide in 2002-2003. On January 7, officials said they had identified a new virus, now named SARS-Cov-2.

Two days later, a 61-year-old man who had purchased goods from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market died from the infection - he was the country's first known victim of the virus.

In the following weeks, the outbreak ballooned across China, spread across the border, and reached all but one of the world's continents.

How does the virus spread?

Like other coronaviruses, the new one is transmitted from person to person via droplets when an infected person breathes out, coughs or sneezes. It can also spread via contaminated surfaces such as door handles or railings.

Infectious disease and virus specialists estimate that each person carrying the virus is passing it to two or three other people on average.

COVID-19 causes a range of symptoms. The most common include fever, fatigue and a dry cough. The disease is mild in more than 80 percent of cases, severe in 13 percent and critical in 6 percent. In the most critical cases, the infection can cause severe pneumonia, multiple organ failure and death.

WHO says COVID-19 has killed about 3.4 percent of confirmed cases globally, a figure far above the fatality rate for the seasonal flu.

Where did the new coronavirus come from and how deadly is it?

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. While the animal source of the new type of virus is not yet clear, scientists suspect bats may be its host, and say the virus passed to humans via another animal species, such as the pangolin.

Scientists believe SARS also originated in bats and was most likely passed on to humans through cat-like civets. The coronavirus that causes the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) jumped to humans via camels. Below, we look at the most deadly disease outbreaks that originated in animals.

The new type of coronavirus has had a greater proliferation in a shorter amount of time than its predecessors SARS and MERS. However, the percentage of deaths remains much lower. Nearly 10 percent of those infected died during the SARS outbreak, while 35 percent died during MERS.

Older people, especially those with chronic illnesses such as heart or lung diseases, are more at risk. Among younger people, deaths are rarer, according to WHO, but some have made headlines, such as the 34-year-old Chinese doctor who was reprimanded by authorities for sounding an early alarm about the virus only to later succumb to it.

On average, however, WHO says people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those who are sicker can take anywhere from three to six weeks.

Source: Al Jazeera News