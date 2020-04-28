Trump resumes attacks on China over coronavirus: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

Worldwide, the number of people confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to more than three million, and at least 2109,000 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Some 892,000 people have recovered.

US President Donald Trump returned to his daily press briefings after a few days absence to attack China over its handling of the coronavirus, saying his administration was conducting "serious investigations" into what happened.

The UN rights chief has warned that countries flouting the rule of law in the name of fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic risk sparking a "human rights disaster".

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday, April 28

00:15 GMT - Three China activists missing after archiving censored virus news stories

Three Beijing-based Internet activists have gone missing after archiving online censored news stories about the coronavirus, a relative told AFP news agency,

Chen Mei, Cai Wei and his girlfriend with the family name Tang, disappeared on April 19, according to Chen's brother Chen Kung. They had been working to collect articles and content about the virus for a crowd-sourced project on GitHub.

While #China's #COVID19 numbers look like they have truly overcome the pandemic, the Chinese government's efforts to crack down on citizens sharing relevant content or information online continues. The latest episode is the arrest of three citizens ...https://t.co/1oQLETsvxg — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) April 28, 2020

00:00 GMT - Australia's Bondi Beach reopens as lockdown loosened

Sydney's Bondi Beach and two neighbouring beaches have been reopened as the government of New South Wales, Australia's most-populous state, began to loosen coronavirus restrictions.

The state said it would also allow up to two adults to visit another person's home from Friday. They would also be allowed to take their children.

About half of Australia's 6,723 cases of coronavirus have been in New South Wales.

23:30 GMT (Monday) - Trump resumes briefings, attacks China

US President Donald Trump returned to his daily briefings to attack China over its handling of the coronavirus.

Trump said China could have stopped the virus before it spread across the world and that his administration was investigating what happened.

"We're doing very serious investigations. .. We are not happy with China," Trump told the White House media conference. "There are a lot of ways you can hold them accountable. We believe it could have been stopped at source. It could have been stopped quickly and wouldn't have spread all over the world."

You can read the updates from yesterday (April 27) here.