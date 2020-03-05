Coronavirus: Which countries have confirmed cases?

New cases of infection from a novel coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December are being reported daily around the world.

More than 3,000 people have died globally from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, while more than 93,000 infections have been confirmed in dozens of countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Here are the countries that have so far confirmed cases of the new coronavirus:

Afghanistan - 1

After confirming the first case of coronavirus on February 24, the ministry of public health declared a state of emergency in the western province of Herat, which borders Iran.

Algeria - 17

Andorra - 1

Argentina - 1

Armenia - 1

Australia - 33

Austria - 24

Azerbaijan - 3

Bahrain - 49

Belarus - 1

Belgium - 8

Bosnia - 2

Brazil - 2

Brazil's government confirmed on February 26 that a 61-year-old Brazilian man who travelled to Italy this month has Latin America's first confirmed case of the new coronavirus.

The Brazilian man spent two weeks in northern Italy's Lombardy region on a work trip where he contracted the virus, the health ministry said.

Cambodia - 1

Canada - 27

China - 80,270

As of March 3, a total of 80,151 people in mainland China were confirmed as having been infected with the virus, most of them in the central province of Hubei. At least 2,912 people have died, according to China's National Health Commission.

The city of Macau has confirmed 10 cases. Hong Kong reported 100 confirmed cases.

Croatia - 9

Czech Republic - 5

Denmark - 6

Dominican Republic - 1

Ecuador - 6

Egypt - 3

Egypt's health ministry reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus on February 14. It is the first known case in Africa.

Officials said the infected person was a foreign national and on February 19, the WHO said he had been discharged.

Estonia - 1

Finland - 6

France - 257

Georgia - 3

Germany - 349

Greece - 10

Hungary - 2

Iceland - 9

India - 28

Indonesia - 2

Iran - 3,513

At least 77 people have been confirmed dead in Iran because of the coronavirus as of March 4, according to the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, the total number of people diagnosed with the virus has risen to 2,922.

Among prominent people who tested positive for the virus is Masoumeh Ebtekar, vice president of Iran for Women.

Iraq - 31

Iraq announced its first coronavirus fatality on March 4. The 70-year-old man died in Sulaimaniyah city, in Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Ireland - 6

Israel - 12

Italy - 3,089

As of March 3, the number of confirmed cases in Italy stood at 2,502, mostly centred in the country's north. The death toll is 79.

Japan - 271 and 705

A total of 705 people on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama had tested positive for the virus as of February 27. Four elderly people who were on the ship have died.

Japan does not include the people on board as part of its national tally, in accordance with WHO guidance. The national tally is 271 as of March 2, including 12 deaths.

Jordan - 1

Kuwait - 56

Latvia - 1

Lebanon - 13

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Lebanon on February 21 after a woman arriving from Iran tested positive.

Lithuania - 1

Luxembourg - 1

Malaysia - 50

Malaysia has a total of 50 confirmed cases as of March 4.

The country's Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said 22 of the cases had been discharged from hospital.

Mexico - 5

Monaco - 1

Morocco - 1

Nepal - 1

The Netherlands - 38

New Zealand - 1

Nigeria - 1

Nigeria confirmed its first case of the virus, an Italian citizen working in Lagos who had travelled to Milan earlier in the month, on February 28. Health officials said the man had been in Nigeria for two days before being isolated, sending authorities scrambling to identify anyone he had been in contact with.

The man was the first confirmed case in sub-Saharan Africa.

North Macedonia - 1

Norway - 32

Oman - 12

Pakistan - 5

The Philippines - 3

Poland - 1

Portugal - 2

Qatar - 8

Romania - 3

Russia - 5

San Marino - 10

Saudi Arabia - 2

Saudi Arabia's health ministry announced the first coronavirus case.

The victim travelled from Iran to the Gulf kingdom through Bahrain, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

Senegal - 3

Singapore - 110

Slovenia - 1

South Africa - 1

South Korea - 5,328

South Korea has the most number of reported cases outside China. Some 26 people have died from the infection in the country.

Spain - 149

Sri Lanka - 1

Sweden - 52

Switzerland - 47

Taiwan - 41

Taiwan has 41 confirmed cases, including a 61-year-old man with underlying health issues who died from the virus.

Thailand - 43

Tunisia - 1

Ukraine - 1

United Arab Emirates - 27

On February 1, the UAE became the first country in the Middle East to confirm cases of the coronavirus.

United Kingdom - 85

United States - 129

The cases in the US include those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

Vietnam - 16

On February 13, the health ministry confirmed the nation's 16th case of coronavirus. All 16 people have since recovered, according to authorities.

The Son Loi commune in Vinh Phuc was placed under a 14-day quarantine by Vietnamese authorities on February 13.