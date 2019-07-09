Alan Kurdi rescue ship saves 44 stranded people in Mediterranean

At least 44 people, including infants, have been picked up from their stricken vessel off Libya's coast in the Mediterranean Sea, according to a German charity operating the ship that rescued them.

Malta agreed to take in those rescued by the Alan Kurdi ship and was sending a vessel to pick them up, the Sea-Eye charity said late on Monday. There was no immediate confirmation by Maltese authorities.

Sea-Eye said it was alerted to the plight of the people in need of rescue by Tunisian fishermen and the Colibri civilian search plane.

"Forty-four people, including four women and three children," were brought aboard the Alan Kurdi, Sea-Eye said. The children are 15 months, three and five years old.

The rescued people, who come from Syria, Libya, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Guinea, said they had left Zuwara in Libya early on Saturday in a wooden boat, according to AFP news agency.

⭕️BREAKING:



The #AlanKurdi has rescued 44 persons from a wooden boat in cooperation with Maltese authorities.

A ship of the Maltese Navy is now on its way to take the people from the #AlanKurdi and bring them to Land. pic.twitter.com/fJhjdQsMcs — sea-eye (@seaeyeorg) July 8, 2019

The Alan Kurdi last week rescued 65 shipwrecked people attempting the perilous journey to reach Europe, and handing them over to Malta on Sunday after Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini closed his country's ports to the vessel.

They have already been sent on to other European Union countries, but it is not clear what would happen to those most recently rescued.

An Italian customs vessel, run by the NGO Mediterranea, on Tuesday brought 47 rescued people into Sicily's Pozzallo port, Italian media reported. They had been headed to the Italian island of Lampedusa, between Sicily and Libya, but there was no space for them there as hundreds of refugees and migrants continue to arrive by their own means or are rescued by authorities.

Salvini has vowed to close Italian ports to charity rescue ships, which he accuses of helping people smugglers. Interior ministry figures showed that 395 people have arrived in Italy since the end of June.

Italian media reported on Tuesday that this year barely one in 10 migrants and asylum seekers has been brought into Italy by charity vessels, the vast majority arriving by other means.

65 people have been saved. We continue to save lives.



That’s why we are on our way back to the search-and-rescue zone.#AlanKurdi pic.twitter.com/rjYhKLf3ls

Sea-Watch docking

Italy last month issued a decree that imposes fines of up to 50,000 euros ($57,000) for the captain, owner and operator of a vessel "entering Italian territorial waters without authorisation".



Authorities on Lampedusa in late June seized a rescue ship belonging to German aid group Sea-Watch, which had forced its way into port with dozens of rescued people on board, and arrested its captain, Carola Rackete.



An Italian judge subsequently ordered her freed, saying she had been acting to save lives.



Libya, which has been wracked by chaos since a 2011 uprising against the rule of late leader Muammar Gaddafi, has long been a major transit route for people, especially from sub-Saharan Africa, desperate to reach Europe.



Last week, 53 refugees and migrants were killed in an air raid on a detention centre in a Tripoli suburb held by forces loyal to Tripoli's United Nations-recognised government.