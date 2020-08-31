Sudan
Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North agrees on 'necessity' of reaching political solution with government.
by Etta Madete
Democratic Republic of the Congo
by Ikaba Koyi
Coronavirus pandemic
Libya04 Sep 2020 08:06 GMT
Fathi Bashagha had demanded a public hearing 'to expose the facts' after Tripoli protesters were targeted by armed men.
Libya04 Sep 2020 07:43 GMT
Report by Antonio Guterres says more than 2,780 people held in centres, with about one fifth of them being children.
Inside Story03 Sep 2020 20:27 GMT
Government offers compensation and return of land to white farmers evicted during Mugabe rule.
South Africa03 Sep 2020 15:07 GMT
Protests in Cape Town, Pretoria against poor working conditions, calls to end corruption in purchase of coronavirus PPE.
Middle East03 Sep 2020 10:27 GMT
City elections in Misrata and those planned across western and southern Libya could help pave the way for nationwide elections.
Ethiopia03 Sep 2020 09:59 GMT
Washington's move comes after Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan fail to agree on unified text on management of disputed project.
AJ Impact02 Sep 2020 15:12 GMT
Coronavirus will widen the poverty gap between women and men and undo progress made in recent decades, the UN warns.
Zimbabwe02 Sep 2020 14:24 GMT
Jacob Ngarivhume granted bail after being detained on July 20 for calling for rallies against corruption, economic woes.
Tunisia02 Sep 2020 07:44 GMT
Hichem Mechichi confirmed as PM after his technocrat-dominated cabinet wins backing from nearly two-thirds of deputies.
Africa02 Sep 2020 07:12 GMT
Army says accidental killing happened after bus did not slow down despite warnings - but bus operator disputes this.
Inside Story01 Sep 2020 19:48 GMT
Rebel groups and Sudan's transitional government signed an agreement to end the Darfur conflict.
AJ IMPACT01 Sep 2020 18:50 GMT
But government spokesman clarifies offer only applies to about 37 foreign farmers who benefit from special protection.
Mauritius01 Sep 2020 12:23 GMT
Two others missing after tugboat assisting oil spill clean-up off the Indian Ocean island collides with a barge.
Cinema01 Sep 2020 12:14 GMT
The Nigerian film industry's online streaming platform Northflix doubles subscribers among 80 million Hausa speakers.
Mali31 Aug 2020 20:57 GMT
Amid the political upheaval, the complex and escalating violence in Mali's north and centre remains a constant threat.
by Etta Madete
by Patrick Gathara
by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Holger Knaack
by Tafi Mhaka
