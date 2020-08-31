Libya

Libya's interior minister restored to post after GNA talks

Fathi Bashagha had demanded a public hearing 'to expose the facts' after Tripoli protesters were targeted by armed men.

UN chief urges closure of all migrant detention centres in Libya

Report by Antonio Guterres says more than 2,780 people held in centres, with about one fifth of them being children.

Is Zimbabwe reversing its policy on land seizures?

Government offers compensation and return of land to white farmers evicted during Mugabe rule.

South Africa healthcare workers protest, threaten strike

Protests in Cape Town, Pretoria against poor working conditions, calls to end corruption in purchase of coronavirus PPE.

Libya's GNA: Haftar allies disrupting municipal elections in east

City elections in Misrata and those planned across western and southern Libya could help pave the way for nationwide elections.

US suspends aid to Ethiopia over Blue Nile dam dispute

Washington's move comes after Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan fail to agree on unified text on management of disputed project.

Pandemic to push 47 million more women, girls into poverty: UN

Coronavirus will widen the poverty gap between women and men and undo progress made in recent decades, the UN warns.

Zimbabwean protest leader freed on bail in fourth attempt

Jacob Ngarivhume granted bail after being detained on July 20 for calling for rallies against corruption, economic woes.

Tunisian Parliament approves third government in less than a year

Hichem Mechichi confirmed as PM after his technocrat-dominated cabinet wins backing from nearly two-thirds of deputies.

French forces in Mali kill civilian, wound two

Army says accidental killing happened after bus did not slow down despite warnings - but bus operator disputes this.

Will the latest peace deal in Sudan last?

Rebel groups and Sudan's transitional government signed an agreement to end the Darfur conflict.

Zimbabwe: Foreign white farmers can apply to get seized land back

But government spokesman clarifies offer only applies to about 37 foreign farmers who benefit from special protection.

Two sailors killed as Mauritius oil spill clean-up boats collide

Two others missing after tugboat assisting oil spill clean-up off the Indian Ocean island collides with a barge.

'Coronavirus a blessing': Pandemic boom in Nigeria's 'Kannywood'

The Nigerian film industry's online streaming platform Northflix doubles subscribers among 80 million Hausa speakers.

What does the coup mean for Mali's spiralling security crisis?

Amid the political upheaval, the complex and escalating violence in Mali's north and centre remains a constant threat.

