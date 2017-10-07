Riyadh and Moscow have been rivals, but the Saudi king’s historic visit suggests a new relationship.

A shift in global power structures.

Two world leaders who back rival sides in Syria's war are cementing a new friendship. Together they could also determine the world's oil prices.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has been meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow - the first Saudi monarch to visit Russia.

Investment deals worth billions of dollars have been signed.

Some argue the visit reflects the growing Russian influence in the Middle East

But can they trust each other? And what does this visit mean for the Middle East?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Ibrahim Fraihat - associate professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Nikolay Surkov - Foreign policy analyst at the Russian International Affairs Council

Lawrence Korb - former US assistant secretary of defence

Source: Al Jazeera News