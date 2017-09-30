UN Human Rights Council agrees to send investigators to examine alleged human rights violations in the war-torn country.

After weeks of intense negotiations, the UN has agreed to set up an investigation into alleged human rights violations in Yemen.

Some European countries and Canada had asked for a Commission of Inquiry (COI) in Yemen, the UN's highest level of investigation.

But a compromise with a group of Arab states including Saudi Arabia was reached, which removed the call for the COI from the adopted version resolution.

Yemeni government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, have been battling Houthi fighters since 2015.

How much has politics played in this UN decision? And who will hold those found guilty of war crimes to account?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Hakim Masmari - Editor-in-Chief, Yemen Post

Sami Hamdi - Editor, International Interest

Rocco Blume - Conflict and Humanitarian Policy Adviser, War Child

