Saudi Arabia and its allies appear to be using mosques to spread hate speech against Qatar.

Clerics in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt are praising the isolation of Qatar.

State TV in Saudi Arabia broadcast prayers by cleric Abdelrahman Al-Sudais during the holy month of Ramadan, which included comments about "terrorist funders" and social media activists said he was alluding to Qatar.

Other videos and Twitter feeds of clerics in Saudi Arabia were circulated online in what appears to be a mobilisation campaign against Qatar.

Some clerics in Egypt and the UAE have also been heard supporting the blockade on Qatar.

What are the long term ramifications of using religion in a political conflict?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Youcef Bouandel - professor of international affairs at Qatar University

James Dorsey - senior fellow at Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore

Shahid Qureshi - editor of online news website London Post

Source: Al Jazeera News