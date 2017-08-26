We examine the rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and its implications for the global monetary system.

Story highlights Cryptocurrencies are a form of digital money designed to be secure and they don't need banks to issue them.

Bitcoin was the first such decentralised currency.

More and more businesses, large and small, accept bitcoin payments every day.

Over 900 newer coins like ethereum, Zcash, litecoin and Ripple have sprung up.

The world's top central bankers have been gathering in Wyoming, US, last week for their annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium to discuss important global economic challenges.

As the world slowly moves away from the loose monetary policy that was put in place in the aftermath of the financial crisis, there's a sense that the economy is entering a new, digital phase. So the next generation of central bankers might have to deal with issues such as the regulation of cryptocurrencies, which are rapidly gaining popularity.

This month, bitcoin, hit an all-time high. The price of the world's most well-known cryptocurrency has soared from less than $20 in 2012 to around $4,000 currently.

Cryptocurrencies, unlike loose currency, are created using digital technology called blockchain, a borderless, anonymous way of using and creating online money. But most importantly, it's completely decentralised. No one person has total control, so no banks. It's value comes from the network of people using it.

So is the world headed towards a cashless economy? And is the world ready for a cryptocurrency monetary system?

I don't think [digital currencies] will ever replace the system, but I do think it will give us the option of holding our monetary authorities to a higher standard than just being able to do what they want with our money. Llew Claasen, executive director, Bitcoin Foundation

"Everyone's a little bit nervous about a technology which ultimately has the potential to make dramatic changes to the financial system, in particular, its potential use for tax evasion and money-laundering," explains Llew Claasen of South Africa-based Newtown Partners.

However, a recently published report by the European Commission suggests that "in reality, there's not much illegal activity happening using these kinds of technologies. They're transformative and more about financial inclusion than they're about creating harm," says Claasen, who's also the executive director of the Washington-based Bitcoin Foundation, a nonprofit corporation that wants to promote the use of bitcoin money for users around the world.

Asked about bitcoin's soaring prices, Claasen says that "while there's certainly enough evidence to suggest that bitcoin is worth $4,000 ... it's still a high-risk asset to have ... By the end of the year, we're expecting bitcoin to go up to about $5,000 and high volatility to continue. So, if you're going to buy, I would suggest that you buy small amounts of bitcoin using money that you're quite happy to lose and to hold on to those bitcoins for as long as possible and not engage in short-term trading, which will be very high-risk."

According to Claasen, it is unlikely for paper currency to be completely replaced by digital coins, but "it gives us a choice. Right now, we have no control over what central banks do with money supply ... so it gives us another option - aside from gold - that we can easily move."

"So, I don't think it'll ever replace the system, but I do think it will give us the option of holding our monetary authorities to a higher standard than just being able to do what they want with our money."

Source: Al Jazeera