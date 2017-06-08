Fast Facts
- Polls closed at 10pm BST
- Exit poll: Conservatives largest party - short of a majority
- 650 Westminster MPs will be elected
- 46.9 million people registered to vote
All the latest developments for the snap general election that comes as the UK prepares for difficult Brexit negotiations. All times local (GMT +1).
22:15 - Pound falls sharply after election exit poll
Some investors worry that the lack of a majority for the Conservatives would weaken the next government's hand in the upcoming Brexit negotiations.
Ben Page, polling analyst for Ipsos Mori, told Al Jazeera that: "The exit poll has been very accurate for the past three elections. It's based on carefully choosing around 140 polling stations and extrapolating. There is a margin of error on those numbers which is about 15 seats either way."
22:00 - Exit poll: Conservatives largest party - short of a majority
22:00 - The polls have closed
21:45 - Brexit was one of the major issues in election
21:30 - Is this the NHS election?
21:15 - Why does Nuneaton matter?
21:00 - Croydon Central, Labour's must-win seat
- Labour lost the 2015 election by just 165 votes and it needs a win this year to stand any chance of forming a government.
07:00 - Britain goes to polls in heated contest
