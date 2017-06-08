Fast Facts

  • Polls closed at 10pm BST
  • Exit poll: Conservatives largest party - short of a majority
  • 650 Westminster MPs will be elected
  • 46.9 million people registered to vote

All the latest developments for the snap general election that comes as the UK prepares for difficult Brexit negotiations. All times local (GMT +1).

22:15 - Pound falls sharply after election exit poll

  • The pound lost more than 2 cents against the dollar within seconds of the exit poll result, falling from $1.2955 to $1.2752.

  • Some investors worry that the lack of a majority for the Conservatives would weaken the next government's hand in the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

  • Ben Page, polling analyst for Ipsos Mori, told Al Jazeera that: "The exit poll has been very accurate for the past three elections. It's based on carefully choosing around 140 polling stations and extrapolating. There is a margin of error on those numbers which is about 15 seats either way."

22:00 - Exit poll: Conservatives largest party - short of a majority

  • The Labour Party are projected to win 266 seats - a rise of 34 seats.

  • The projections put the Liberal Democrats on 14 seats - an increase of six; SNP 34; Plaid Cymru three; the Green Party one.

  • UKIP is set to lose their only seat. The other parties will account for 18 seats between them.

22:00 - The polls have closed

 
 

21:45 - Brexit was one of the major issues in election

 

21:30 - Is this the NHS election?

  • Around half of the British population consider the future of the NHS to be the most important issue going into the vote.

21:15 - Why does Nuneaton matter?

  • The party that wins the small Midlands town has won the general election in seven of the last eight contests.

21:00 - Croydon Central, Labour's must-win seat

  • Labour lost the 2015 election by just 165 votes and it needs a win this year to stand any chance of forming a government.

07:00 - Britain goes to polls in heated contest

  • PM Theresa May's Conservatives hold the lead in opinion polls but Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party is not too far away.

