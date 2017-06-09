Celebration, disappointment and jokes run through British social media as latest projections show a hung parliament.

"Shock" ran through British social media on Thursday and Friday as polling showed major gains for the main opposition Labour Party.

After the ruling Conservative Party failed to win an absolute majority, Britain will now be run by a hung parliament.

With votes from nearly all 650 constituencies counted, by the time of publishing, the Conservative Party, led by Theresa May, had won 314 seats, failing to secure the required 326 seats.

The Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, won 261 seats.

#GE2017 #GeneralElection 140 letters isn't enough to say everything so here's it using a gif pic.twitter.com/AIW4gFlsop — Adam (@Adam_DanH) 9 June 2017

i'm pleasantly surprised yet still disappointed by the results, labour may have lost but at the same time, so did the conservatives — - (@binarysunnset) 9 June 2017

Went to bed telling myself May couldn't POSSIBLY have scored such an EPIC own-goal. Expected to wake up disappointed…



But it's Christmas. — Andy Diggle (@andydiggle) 9 June 2017

After the first exit poll was announced, a prediction that is largely accepted as fairly accurate, many expressed disbelief and excitement at what appeared to be big Labour gains:

What? What? Conservatives down! Labour up..! #ExitPoll — rachel shabi (@rachshabi) 8 June 2017

That same sentiment continued throughout the night and into the morning:

We literally have no idea what's going on right now https://t.co/vfmHxzHyRR — Sophie Dennis (@sophiedennis) 9 June 2017

Beginning to think Labour might actually do this, I'm in shock #GE2017 — JY (@Jy934141) 9 June 2017

Conservative Party supporters, however, said early on that the election is not over until it is "actually over":

Exit polls have been inaccurate before. Call it after the election is actually over. #GeneralElection17 #VoteConservative #voteUKIP — Mr. Culture Wars (@RealCultureWars) 9 June 2017

I really get the sense we're fighting back , still in for a long night - but Theresa is going to get the win. #GE2017 #VoteConservative — Ryan (@_RyanAlexis7) 9 June 2017

But the internet does not forget and as soon as initial exit polling was announced, many pointed to a tweet from May last month:

If I lose just six seats I will lose this election and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with Europe: https://t.co/OwbfDseOJh — Theresa May (@theresa_may) May 20, 2017

This prompted some to resurface this joke, which also made the rounds ahead of the vote:

What ever happens June has proven to be the end of May #ExitPoll — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) 8 June 2017

Social media users also remembered that May recently said the "naughtiest" thing she had ever done is "run through the fields of wheat":

Never piss off wheat farmers in key marginals — Martha Gill (@Martha_Gill) June 8, 2017

Never mind running through fields of wheat, the naughtiest thing Theresa May's ever done is call an election and take the voters for granted — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) 9 June 2017

If, as appears, this is an historic failure for Theresa May, we should perhaps celebrate by a summer weekend of running through wheat fields — el laurence (@ajhanlaurence) 8 June 2017

On Google, many were wondered "What if…":

"What if there's no majority in the election?" - Top "what if...?" searches in the UK since polls closed #GE2017 #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/n7djil4u8V — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) 9 June 2017

"What is a hung parliament?" is the top question on Google globally since UK election polls closed #GE2017 #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/j1hIR3RomS — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) 9 June 2017

In the event of a hung parliament - where no party wins enough seats to have a majority in the House of Commons - the two major parties, Conservatives and Labour, will try and form a coalition government with one of the smaller parties.

Gary Lineker, a former football star and television personality, poked fun at May:

I think Theresa May has won own goal of the season. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 8 June 2017

This poll aggregator was, like many, surprised. Most polls predicted a Tory victory, though many said that Labour would make inroads.

Holy shit. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) 8 June 2017

The young vote was important this year:

Legit choked up by this. The youth stood up and took hold of their future. Never let it go. #GenerationVote #GE2017 #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/2SBwQ4Ev3P — Stephen Cole (@mrstephencole) 9 June 2017

This is a night for the young. Finally finding their voices. Long may they reign. #ge2017 #GeneralElection — dan almond (@pompeyrabbi) 9 June 2017

JME, a British grime music artist, had been campaigning for young people to get out and vote. This was one of his many tweets before polls closed to encourage people to cast their ballots:

Imagine you didn't register and didn't vote.

In 30 years, only people 70 would be voting and influencing government decisions. — Jme (@JmeBBK) 8 June 2017

Many online, like Corbyn, called for May to resign:

A lot tighter then expected. Theresa May has to resign. Corbyn and Labour should be proud. #teamLabour — Bakerrr (@Bakerr14) 9 June 2017

In Putney, waiting for Theresa May to resign! She refused guarantees 4 #EUcitizens, she threatened to dismantle human rights. She should go! — Roger Casale (@rogercasale) 9 June 2017

And if there is a resignation, some predicted what might be in store:

If May resigns, a new Tory leader is elected, decried as an "unelected PM with no mandate". And so it begins again. #ge2017 #bbcelectioncafe — Eilidh Douglas (@eilidhdouglas) 9 June 2017

Two outcomes;



1. Tories form a coalition

2. Another election around autumn#BBCelection #GE2017 #GeneralElection — Osip Mikhail (@OsipMikhailov) 9 June 2017

