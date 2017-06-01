Nouf Enfeat, 15, was shot and evacuated to a nearby hospital, while Israeli army says a soldier was also hospitalised.

Israeli forces have shot and wounded a Palestinian girl after she allegedly stabbed a soldier outside of a Jewish-only settlement in the northern occupied West Bank.

Nouf Iqab Abd el-Jabbar Enfeat, 15, was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment and has sustained moderate wounds, the Palestinian Authority's (PA) healthy ministry told Ma'an News Agency.

The incident took place at the entrance of the Meto Dovan settlement and an Israeli soldier was injured, an Israeli army spokesperson told Al Jazeera by telephone.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces opened fire and injured 16-year-old Khaled Ghamri during a protest on the border of southern Israel and the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to Arabic-language news outlets.

Ghamri, who was struck in stomach, is currently hospitalised and in critical condition, according to Defence for Children International - Palestine (DCIP).

A day before US President Donald Trump met with PA President Mahmoud Abbas, Israeli forces shot dead 15-year-old Raed Ahmad Rdaydeh during an alleged stabbing attempt at a checkpoint near the city.

Rdadyeh was one of at least eight Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces or settlers so far this year, according to DCIP's count.

In 2016, DCIP documented the killing of at least 32 Palestinian children by Israeli forces and settlement guards. Israel says that at least 24 of those took place during attacks or attempted attacks, but the rights group says its investigations cast doubt on those claims.

More than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements, which are considered illegal under international law, in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Trump opened his first visit to the region last week, a two-day stop aimed at seeking ways to restart talks between the PA and the Israeli government.

The last round of peace talks, led by then-President Barack Obama and his secretary of state, John Kerry, fell apart in 2014.

One point of contention is the fate of East Jerusalem, which, along with the rest of the West Bank, was occupied by Israeli forces 50 years ago during the 1967 Middle East war.

During his presidential campaign, Trump advocated breaking with decades of precedent and moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, deeply alarming Palestinians.

He has since said the move was still being looked at.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies