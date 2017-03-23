Six homes raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in the UK, police say, revising down number of victims to three.

Seven people have been arrested after overnight raids on six homes over an attack outside the British parliament in London, according to UK police,.

Mark Rowley, acting deputy commissioner at the Metropolitan police, on Thursday revised down the number of victims from Wednesday's rampage to three from four people

Rowley said police had searched addresses in London, Birmingham and other parts of the country in their investigation over an attack, in which a man ploughed into pedestrians in a car and then went on a stabbing spree before being shot dead.

"It is still our belief that the attacker acted alone was inspired by international terrorism," Rowley said.

Some 40 people were wounded in the attack, 29 of whom were being treated in hospital, he added. Seven were still in critical condition.

Rowley said there was a mix of nationalities among the dead but gave no details. The victims were a police officers who was stabbed and two members of the public, a woman in her mid-40s and a man in his mid-50s.

The fourth dead was the attacker.