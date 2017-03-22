Scenes of carnage on Westminster Bridge near parliament as London police investigate 'terrorist incident'.

An apparent "terrorist" attack has left multiple victims wounded on Westminster Bridge in London with at least one assailant shot by police on Wednesday.

An attacker who stabbed a policeman near Britain's parliament was shot by police, the leader of the House of Commons told parliament.

"Officers - including firearms officers - remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise," police said in a statement.

At least four people were lying on the ground - some bleeding heavily and apparently unconscious - on Westminster Bridge near Britain's parliament.

"The alleged assailant was shot by armed police, an ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualities," House Leader David Lidington said.

It wasn't clear if the attacker acted alone, or if he was dead or alive.

"As I was walking up the steps, there was a man who had fallen and medics were taking care of him. There was a lady who was also stabbed or shot. There was a lot of blood," witness Martin Pearce, visibly shaken, told Al Jazeera at the scene.

He said he saw at least five victims.

Polish politician and journalist Radoslaw Sikorski posted a video on Twitter of the aftermath on the bridge, showing several injured people lying on the ground.

A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/tdCR9I0NgJ — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) March 22, 2017

"There are also reports of further violent incidents in the Palace of Westminster, but it would be wrong of me to go into further details before confirmation from the police," said Lidington.

Police were on the scene.