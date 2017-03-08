Inspiring more inclusion of women in society across the world , here are quotes of five women that defied gender prejudice and excelled in male-dominant fields:

1. Mary Kom

Mary Kom from India is the world's first woman boxer to win a medal in six boxing championship.To get there she overcame many obstacles, and is inspiring others to take up the sport. "Boxing is much like life, it's a continuous fight," she says. "There will be obstacles, but you have to overcome them." A mother of three, Kom also said: "Motherhood only adds to your strength and inner peace.. a mother of three can conquer the world."

Don't let anyone tell you you're weak because you're a woman. Mary Kom, World boxing champion

2. Miriam Makeba

The first black African woman to receive a Grammy Award was also a vocal civil rights activists. The apartheid state in South Africa had revoked her citizenship and also banned her music.

She was allowed to return to South Africa after Nelson Mandela.

In her biography she said: "I kept my culture. I kept the music of my roots. Through my music I became this voice and image of Africa and the people without even realising,".

Girls are the future mothers of our society, and it is important that we focus on their well-being. Miriam Makeba, First black African woman to receive a Grammy Award

3. Angelique Kidjo

From Benin in Africa, singer and activist Angelique Kidjo also spoke against harmful traditions, such as those that prevent girls from going to school.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, she explained how her father "stood against tradition that could have harmed us in any way, physically or our brain. Because he always said the tradition that our ancestors set has to move according to the time that we live in."

[Tradition] has to move according to the time that we live in. Angélique Kidjo, Beninese Grammy Award-winner

4. Bessie Coleman

In 1921, 21-year-old Bessie Coleman become the first African-American female to become a licensed pilot.

Coleman was rejected from American aviation schools because of the colour of her skin and her gender. But that did not stop her from attending an international aviation school in France and ultimately obtain her license.

"I knew we had no aviators, neither men nor women, and I knew the race needed to be represented along this most important line, so I thought it my duty to risk my life to learn aviation and to encourage flying among men and women of our race, who are so far behind the white race in this modern study," Coleman famously said.

The air is the only place free from prejudices Bessie Coleman, First African American female to become a pilot

5. Ida B. Wells

Ida was an African-American journalist , and women rights activists Internationally renowned anti-lynching crusader.

Ida B. Wells life was threatened for casting doubt on claims about an epidemic of black men raping white women, while also exposing the reality of sexual violence against black women perpetrated by white men.